Texas Tech women's golf finished its time at the Big 12 Championships in record-breaking fashion both on the team and individual levels.
But the highlight of the event saw freshman Gala Dumez win the program's first ever individual title.
She knocked through six birdies on the front nine, according to Tech Athletics, and finished with seven on the day at the 17th to make her mark.
She was two strokes ahead of Oklahoma State golfer Maja Stark. For Dumez, a 5-under 67 final round got her gold.
For the tournament, Dumez finished at 13-under 201, according to Tech Athletics, the lowest 54-hole score in championship history.
Her efforts led Tech to an 8-under 280 card, which saw the Red Raiders finish in second place as a team, Tech's highest finish in program history.
They finished at 18-under for the event, one stroke ahead of Baylor. They finished strong, with 20 birdies over the last 20 holes. 18 of those birdies belonged to Dumez.
Alongside Dumez sat Amy Taylor, who sank six birdies by herself, a portion of a 4-under round which saw her finish in a tie for ninth place individually.
Taylor and Dumez both made the all-tournament team, according to Tech Athletics, each golfer's first respective career honor at the Big 12 Championships.
The Red Raiders' season has been building up to this, claiming two titles and two second place finishes since March began.
