As the Big 12 Conference announced its weekly volleyball awards on Monday, freshman hitter Caitlin Dugan was named the Rookie of the Week.
This is Dugan’s first collegiate award, according to Tech Athletics. She recorded a team-high 12 kills on a .345 hitting percentage and had three blocks in Tech’s 3-1 win over Iowa State on Saturday. Before the win, the last time Tech beat Iowa State in Ames, Iowa was 2004.
Dugan has recorded 152 kills in 68 sets so far this season, and her 39 blocks is ranked third on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
Dugan and the Red Raiders will continue their season as they host Kansas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
