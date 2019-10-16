Freshman Caitlin Dugan was awarded Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Monday after posting 12 kills, three blocks and finishing with a .345 hitting percentage in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Iowa State.
Dugan has been working towards stats like this all season and knows she needs to mature quicker if she wants to reach her goals, she said.
“It’s something I’ve been working towards the whole season and especially really closely with my coaches,” Dugan said. “We just had a talk last week about how I need to act on this team, and it settled with me, and I think this week it probably showed.”
Dugan has played 68 sets so far this season, more sets than any of the other freshmen on the team, and is third on the team in kills and blocks, according to Tech Athletics stats. Teammate Allison White praised Dugan’s composure and maturity on the court.
“(Dugan’s) done a great job, she’s stayed really composed,” White said. “She’s been put into a really large role from the day that she got here. She’s handled it really well, just been super calm under pressure. You wouldn’t think she’s a freshman. She plays older than that.”
Coach Tony Graystone knows Dugan has talent, but after the tough 3-2 loss to TCU on Oct. 6, he knew something needed to change after she struggled to find a rhythm offensively, he said.
They made a couple of corrections and adjustments with her arm swing after the TCU game, and there were instant results, Graystone said regarding Dugan’s performance at the Iowa State game.
“I’m proud of Caitlin,” Graystone said. “She nailed it when she just said we had a talk with all the players just to check in last week. Part of her to-do list was to embrace her role as a young player and not let things come to her, but to be the initiator and remember how much talent she’s got.”
Dugan went a little more in-depth on what she feels like she needs to improve on in order to take the next step as a player.
“Just overall be better. I knew I could be better, (the coaches) knew too. Especially after that TCU game I wanted to make some changes and they did too, and it worked,” Dugan said. “I stopped acting like a freshman. I just wasn’t afraid to make mistakes and I listened to everything my coaches said, and I really tried to implement what they wanted me to do.”
The adjustments worked well as Dugan recorded a .345 hitting percentage, her highest of the season in conference play.
Graystone praised Dugan’s ability to be a coachable young player, he said.
“With Caitlin (Dugan) we’ve asked her to do quite a bit, she’s played two different positions this year and we kinda bounced her back-and-forth, her and Brooke,” Graystone said. “She came in as a player with a strong block but her offense needed to develop and now I feel like her offense is maybe a little bit ahead of her block, so she’s done a great job.”
