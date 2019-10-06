The Texas Tech football team won against No. 21 Oklahoma State as junior quarterback Jett Duffey started for the first time this season.
With the 45-35 Red Raider victory, Tech remains undefeated at home as the team has gone 3-2 overall this season and 1-1 in conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore Alan Bowman started in the first three games of this season for the Red Raiders before injuring his left shoulder, according to Tech Athletics. Senior transfer from Rice, Jackson Tyner, started for Tech during the game against No. 6 Oklahoma but was replaced by Duffey.
Duffey recorded a total of 120 passing yards and completed 11 of his 20 pass attempts during Tech’s first Big 12 game of the season against Oklahoma that resulted in a 55-16 loss, according to Tech Athletics.
“Oh, we’re relentless. Just because we take a loss doesn’t mean we’re going to take many losses,” Duffey said. “We just fight and focus on the next game.”
Head coach Matt Wells said this week was an emotional and tough week for the team, but thought the team responded well against the Oklahoma State and was proud of the team for a win against a top 25 team.
“We’re building a foundation of accountability and discipline and toughness the way we practice, the way we go to class, the way we lift weights,” Wells said. “And we’re not going to deviate from it no matter if we’re coming off last week’s game or we’re coming off this game. We’re going to act just the same this week.”
During the game against the Cowboys, Duffey accumulated a season-high of 424 passing yards with his longest pass being 56 yards to redshirt freshman wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, according to Tech Athletics. Duffey also completed 26 of 44 passes for four touchdowns, said he had 100 percent faith in his teammates to execute plays with him.
“As the quarterback, every decision is up to me. If the ball leaves my hands, that is my decision,” Duffey said. “So, I’ve got 100 percent trust in (my teammates). You know, like they’ve got 100 percent trust in me that I’m going to put it there when they need it.”
Last year Duffey played in a total of eight games and started in three, according to Tech Athletics. Duffey said being named a starter against the Cowboys did not feel different from playing any other game for the Red Raiders.
“Every day I attack the field like I’m the starter,” Duffey said. “Doesn’t matter if I’m first, second or third, I attack and I do what I’m supposed to do. I focus every single rep, whether I’m in or not, so (playing) didn’t feel any different.”
Duffey rushed for 16 yards, one touchdown and completed five passes to junior wide receiver T.J. Vasher for 110 yards and his third touchdown of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Vasher said there was no difference between playing with Bowman or Duffey, and no matter who plays, the team does their best to get a victory.
“For us as an offense, we kinda just operate regards of who’s in and who’s not we just want to do what we do to the best of our abilities,” Vasher said.
The win was the first time Tech defeated a ranked opponent at home since 2013 when the Red Raider played No. 24 TCU, according to Tech Athletics. This is also Wells’ first conference win with Tech.
The Red Raiders will travel to Waco to compete against Baylor at 3 p.m. on Saturday for their third Big 12 conference match of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.