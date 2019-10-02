Texas Tech football’s head coach Matt Wells announced that junior Jett Duffey will be the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback due to the absence of sophomore Alan Bowman.
“Moving forward, Jett Duffey will be our quarterback moving forward,” Wells said. “We’ve got to play good around him. They guys going around him have to play better. We’ve got to play better and coach better. We’ve got to put Jett (Duffey) in the right positions from an individual standpoint that give us the best chance to win.”
After being named Tech’s quarterback with Bowman sidelined due to a shoulder injury, Duffey said even with Wells’ confirmation, it does not take any more pressure off of him.
“I always just focus on what I can do, what I can improve on,” Duffey said. “Anytime I touch the field, I’m just focused on what I have to do. That’s all, so I really focus on it.”
In Tech’s game against No. 6 Oklahoma, Wells played both Duffey and graduate transfer Jackson Tyner. Duffey played the majority of the game as Tech’s quarterback after Tyner started and completed one of his five pass attempts.
Duffey finished the game after leading the Red Raiders on their third drive of the game, completing 11 of his 20 pass attempts for 120 passing yards. Duffey also recorded 29 rushing yards against the Sooners.
After watching both Duffey and Tyner on the field, Wells said he thought Duffey would be a better fit to lead the Red Raiders’ offense.
“I saw it in the game first and then video confirmed it,” Wells said. “I thought he was aggressive. I thought he made some good plays. Room for improvement, just like me and the rest of them, but I think he gives us the best chance to win.”
Wells thought Duffey deserved the starting role based on his performance against Oklahoma, the quarterback said he also thought he had a good game, despite the Red Raiders’ 55-16 loss.
“I felt like I had a solid performance, always can do better,” Duffey said. “I feel like I need to improve so this team can make the next step. I feel like it’s on me to take that step.”
With Duffey as the official starter, Wells said the junior will receive all of the reps with the starting offense to become familiar with his style of play.
“He’ll get all the reps with the (starters),” Wells said regarding the importance of Duffey earning all of the reps with the starters. “The guys around him, in terms of receivers and the running backs, we rotate them in pretty frequently, but it’s really the five guys in front of him and him going with the (starters) together. So, yeah, it’s important.”
As the offensive starters are playing with a new quarterback, Wells said he thinks all of the players are bought into the program no matter what quarterback is receiving snaps. He also added that it is Duffey’s job to lead the team and elevate the other 10 guys playing with him.
One of Tech’s starting offensive linemen, senior left tackle Terence Steele, said Duffey has stepped up as a leader.
“Jett (Duffey)? Of course. That’s the tough guys he is,” Steele said regarding Duffey’s leadership. “Go in the locker room. He’s always dabbing people up, making jokes, just talking to people. That’s just the kind of person he is.”
As he protected Duffey last season, Steele said the quarterback brings a spark in the huddle because of the energy he brings. Steele added that the rest of the team feed off of Duffey’s energy.
Last season, Duffey was in a similar position as he is this year, stepping up as Tech’s quarterback after Bowman suffered a lung injury and re-aggravated it after returning later in the season, according to Associated Press.
In his eight appearances in 2018, Duffey threw for 1,221 yards and eight touchdowns, completing 67.53 percent of his pass attempts, according to Tech Athletics. The junior also rushed for 369 yards last season, recording four rushing touchdowns. In his game against Texas at the end of the season, Duffey had a breakout game, throwing for 44 yards and four touchdowns while recording 80 yards on the ground.
“I learned a lot (after last season). That was really my first time, honestly getting out there since high school and being in front of the top defenses in the country and I learned a lot,” Duffey said. “There was a lot of stepping stones, a lot of things that I got to see that I didn’t do after the season, after watching my tape. So, I learned a lot from it.”
Despite being productive on offense, Duffey also threw six interceptions last season, according to Tech Athletics. This season, he said he is focusing on protecting the ball.
“Ball security is definitely something I’ve been working on, you know,” Duffey said. “No one ever wants to give up the ball, but like, yeah its something I’ve definitely been working on.”
While Duffey is working on ball security, he said he is letting the game come to him rather than forcing a play.
After analyzing Duffey, Wells said he wants to see the quarterback to be more consistent.
“Taking the play to the signal to the call, consistency,” Wells said regarding what he wanted to see Duffey improve upon. “He can be better at that. We can be better for him. Just in terms of what we’re trying to do in the passing game, which some of that will change because you’ve got a new opponent and schemes in the back end.”
Although Duffey has led Tech’s offense in several games last season, this is the first season playing in the offensive scheme brought in by offensive coordinator David Yost.
“Everyday, like (Yost) said, I ask questions, I like to improve, I like even when I’m not getting reps, I like to stay behind the quarterback and just, he’s a great guy,” Duffey said regarding Yost. “He has a great personality, he’s pretty funny, he keeps everything relaxed but at the same time, he wants us to be great so he’s constantly pushing us.”
While Duffey was named the starting quarterback, he said he will continue to prepare like he did when he was a backup.
“Always act like you’re the guy,” Duffey said regarding the best advice he received after being named the starting quarterback. “Honestly, in this moment, nothing’s different in my preparation and how I’m practicing. Practicing the same way on day one when Alan (Bowman) was the starting quarterback. Now I’m the starting quarterback and I’m performing the exact same way.”
With Duffey leading the Red Raiders’ offense, Tech will take on No. 21 Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. at the Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders will enter the game with a 2-2 overall record as both wins occurred in Lubbock.
“It feels great. Great fans, great surroundings,” Duffey said regarding starting at home against Oklahoma State. “Jones (AT&T Stadium) is an amazing place and we want to protect it this season. We want to go undefeated inside of (the Jones) because this is our house.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.