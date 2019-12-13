Texas Tech junior quarterback Jett Duffey entered the NCAA transfer portal Friday morning as he plans on playing for another school as a graduate transfer next season.
Duffey was thrown into the spotlight this season after a shoulder injury sidelined sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman in the third game of the season. After head coach Matt Wells let Duffey and graduate transfer Jackson Tyner battle for playing time, Duffey was named the Red Raiders’ starting quarterback for the rest of the season.
In his eight starts, Duffey threw for 2,716 yards and 18 touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics. In his eight games starting, Duffey completed 65.6 percent of his passes and threw just five interceptions. The highlight of his season was his first game as a starter against Oklahoma State where he led the Red Raiders to an upset, throwing a season-high 424 yards and four touchdowns.
While being Tech’s backup for the last two seasons, Duffey has thrown for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns in two seasons, according to Tech Athletics. He finished those two seasons with a 66.3 pass completion percentage while throwing 11 interceptions.
With both Bowman and freshman quarterback Maverick McIvor healthy and set to play next season, Duffey will look to continue his football career at another university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.