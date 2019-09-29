Texas Tech volleyball freshmen Lauren and Lindsey Dodson are the first set of twins coach Tony Graystone has recruited in his 20 seasons of being a volleyball coach. Since the twins are Red Raiders, they follow in their parents’ footsteps as their parents also went to Tech.
At Rider High School in Wichita Falls, Lauren and Lindsey Dodson lettered for three years in volleyball and led their school to a Regional Quarterfinals trip in their senior season. However, they got recruited off another high school teammate’s film.
“She was an outside hitter at my high school, and she was actually sending film here (to Tech) and then (Graystone) was like, ‘hey your setter’s pretty good,’” Lauren Dodson said.
After discovering the Dodsons from their teammate’s film, Graystone began recruiting the twins.
“Then (Graystone) actually saw me setting her and then he contacted my high school coach and then she got in contact with me,” Lindsey Dodson said. “Then I had a phone call with (Graystone), and he invited me to a camp, and I told him I had a twin, and that’s how it got started.”
The Dodsons have been playing volleyball together since third grade as they started out on a club team, which they eventually led to finals in 2018, and now both Red Raiders.
As Lauren and Lindsey Dodson play volleyball together, the two are also both kinesiology majors with a minor in health professions and want to pursue medical school after college.
The Dodsons differ from each other in some ways, however. Lauren Dodson’s cat, Cookie, is one way the twins can be told apart.
“I am obsessed with (my cat), a lot of people can tell us apart like that because I always talk about Cookie,” Lauren Dodson said. “I miss her so much.”
Another difference between the two is that Lindsey Dodson has been known to forget her volleyball equipment at times.
“I’m an OCD person like I keep everything neat, but for some reason when it comes to volleyball, I just go scatter-brain and I like (lose) everything, I feel like,” Lindsey Dodson said. “So, in season (during her high school career) I lost my jersey for 14 days, I’d always have the wrong shirt. But now, I’m better.”
The Dodsons’ favorite volleyball memories, so far, came from their friendship on the court with each other and the teammates they have played with throughout the years.
“I think just overall, just playing with (my sister) because you always have a friend to play with,” Lindsey Dodson said when referring to her favorite volleyball memory. “Just creating friendships from my high school team and here.”
The Dodsons also mentioned how the older players on the team, especially senior Emily Hill, have been role models for them since coming to Tech.
“I feel like now I look up to Emily Hill here. In high school, I don’t know, but now I definitely look up to Emily Hill,” Lindsey Dodson said, as Lauren also agreed with her sister’s statements.
Lauren and Lindsey Dodson said that their goal for the team is to make the NCAA Tournament and they want to consistently improve their game.
“I just want to stay consistent throughout the season, like I don’t want to fluctuate, like on a roller coaster,” Lindsey Dodson said.
Lauren added, “I just want to constantly keep getting better.”
Lindsey Dodson is currently nursing a shoulder injury that she suffered against University of Nevada, Las Vegas but will be back sooner rather than later Graystone said.
The Dodsons are hopeful of this season and want to make an impact on Tech’s volleyball program.
The set of twins are Graystone's first has recruited in his 20 seasons of being a volleyball coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.