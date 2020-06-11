Right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter was drafted with the No. 66 overall pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the MLB Draft on Thursday.
Born in Fort Worth and raised in Colleyville, Beeter had an accumulation of successful accolades before he even began his collegiate baseball career. As a player at Birdville High School, Beeter helped lead his team to a district title and a pair of bi-disrict championships throughout his high school career. As a senior, Beeter earned All-District honors with an ERA of 0.81 and 106 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics. According to Perfect Game, Beeter was ranked as the 125th best high school prospect in the entire state of Texas.
After redshirting his freshman season in 2018, the Colleyville native began his on-field Tech career as a redshirt freshman in 2019, where he assumed the role of a closer for the Red Raiders. In his 21 appearances, Beeter led the team with eight saves while helping Tech to a 46-20 record and its third Big 12 baseball title in four years. Beeter’s eight saves were two back from tying the school record, but he still ranks fourth overall, per Tech Athletics.
During the 2019 season, Beeter struck out 40 batters in his 21 appearances and had a 3.48 ERA, per NCAA Statistics. He did not allow a run until his seventh outing as a pitcher. Beeter also had a stretch later in the season where he went nine-straight outings without allowing a run. Statistically, Beeter was the best pitcher for the Red Raiders, limiting opponents to .167 hitting, lower than any of his teammates allowed.
Three of Beeter’s eight saves on the season came from conference play, which ranked fourth in the Big 12, according to Big12Sports. During league play, Beeter made seven appearances and went 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA. Per nine innings in the Big 12, the redshirt freshman struck out 21.10 batters and allowed just 4.05 hits during the same timestamp.
Against nationally ranked opponents, Beeter had three saves in six appearances against No. 10 Texas, No. 22 Michigan and No. 16 Oklahoma State. Beeter also struck out 14 batters in eight innings against ranked competitors.
Beeter concluded his Tech career as a redshirt sophomore, with his season being cut short to four total games due to COVID-19. During his four appearances, Beeter had a 3.48 ERA and produced 33 strikeouts.
