Hunter Dobbins helped lead the No. 2 Texas Tech baseball team to a midweek series sweep against Southern with his dominant pitching on Wednesday.
Dobbins, a sophomore RHP, started at the mound for the Red Raiders’ second game against the Jaguars. This was Dobbins’ first start of the season after coming out of the bullpen in Tech’s games against Northern Colorado and Houston.
Dobbins took advantage of his start against Southern, striking a career-high 10 batters out. As he pitched through five innings, Dobbins recorded at least two strikeouts in each inning, except for the second inning. His outing was highlighted in the third inning where he threw three strikeouts.
“I started out a little rough, a little command issues in the first inning,” Dobbins said. “I was able to figure out the curveball, which helped out the fastball, and was able to figure it out as we went.”
After locating his curveball, Dobbins said it was this pitch that helped him reach his career-high in single-game strikeouts. He also credited the pitch calling, as the mix of pitches kept the Jaguars off balance.
In Dobbins’ two outings before his start, he came out of the bullpen and was at the mound for a single inning in both appearances. He gave up just one hit while striking a batter out.
Last season, Dobbins appeared in 14 games and earned a start in two games. In his 26.1 innings of work, Dobbins gave up 12 earned runs, posting a 4.44 ERA. He gave up 25 hits, 13 earned runs and 11 walks while striking 24 batters out.
Dobbins also was able to get playing time in the Big 12 Championship against West Virginia, where he earned his first conference start. He pitched through a season-high six innings, striking a season-high five batters out. Despite losing the game, the start sparked confidence in the right-handed pitcher.
“For me to be able to go out there, throws strikes, kind of relax a little bit and just perform for my teammates, it did a lot carrying into this year,” Dobbins said. “I just didn’t know I had the capability to do that, and I can perform for the guys like that. That kind of helped me settle in.”
Following his freshman season getting experience in both the Big 12 and NCAA Tournament and making an appearance at the College World Series, Dobbins headed into his sophomore season looking to improve.
“There’s always something you can get better at,” Dobbins said. “You can always work on locating, that’s one of my biggest pints. I just wanna hit the point at the mitt wherever it is put with any of my pitches. This offseason, I definitely worked on my off-speed command and keeping my fastball down and just to throw whatever is called in any situation.”
Heading into this season, the competition for a starting role at the mound is tight. Since the season has started, Dobbins, Bryce Bonnin, Clayton Beeter, Austin Becker and Mason Montgomery have each earned a start. Sophomore Micah Dallas could also be thrown in the mix as he was last season’s Friday starter.
“We do have a lot of starting arms and it’s definitely a blessing,” Dobbins said. “I stay ready to go. Like in the bullpen, I just kind of wait until my name is called whether that’s in relief, starting. I mean any opportunity, I go out there, and I try to perform for my teammates and do the best I can for them.”
After getting opportunities to start and come out of the bullpen, Dobbins’ takes the same approach to every outing.
“With the limited starts, it doesn’t really change anything,” Dobbins said. “Coming out of the bullpen or not, it’s the same strike zone, same situation. You just got to do what you can for your team.”
In Dobbins’ career outing against Southern, Tech’s offense helped back the pitching, outscoring the Jaguars 7-1 in the first two innings.
“In a good way and a bad way sometimes,” head coach Tim Tadlock said regarding if the offense provided a comfort level for the pitching. “Sometimes you don’t demand yourself as you would if it’s a close game. Ideally, you want guys who are trying to be as good as they can be no matter what the score is.”
For Dobbins, he said the big lead helped his pitching significantly.
“In the first inning where I was struggling, we came right back in the bottom of the first and (the offense) answered right back,” Dobbins said. “Our offense was able to put up runs and it really helped me just take that deep breath, relax, kind of get back to what I do – pound the zone and let our defense work. Them putting up those kind of runs helped me relax a little bit and definitely helped a lot.”
This is not something new for the Red Raiders, as Dobbins said the offense and defense feed off of each other, resulting in Tech being ranked a top-five team in the country in all five major baseball publications.
“It’s just one of those things, our teams pick each other up really well,” Dobbins said. “Whenever the pitching is good, whenever the hitting’s good, the defense is solid, it carries over to the others big. It kind of lets us carry that momentum in the next innings and even to the next games. It really just allows us to put together solid performances.”
While Dobbins will most likely not start in Tech’s weekend trip to Tallahassee, the Red Raiders will take on Florida Atlantic at 1 p.m. on Friday. They will then play two games against Florida State at 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
