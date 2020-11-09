On Sunday, Texas Tech linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle was booked into Lubbock County Detention Center.
The charge was initially for evading in a watercraft, as shown in online jail records, but was an error, as the police report was not completely in line with the charge.
According to the report, Lubbock police received reports about a person in a black Cadillac threatening to shoot people. The location was the IHOP near South Loop 289.
The responding officer spotted a black Cadillac near the IHOP, pulled into the parking lot and initiated a stop on the vehicle, according to the report. Whilst approaching the vehicle, the officer drew his firearm due to the fact the call indicated a potential firearm in the vehicle. While taking cover, the officer ordered the driver of the Cadillac to roll down his windows; the driver was later identified as Bouyer-Randle.
According to the report, the officer said Bouyer-Randle ignored his commands and started to back out of the parking spot; in an attempt to stop Bouyer-Randle, the officer pushed the Cadillac to a halt with the front push bar of his police car. The officer then handcuffed Bouyer-Randle. The report did not specify whether a firearm was found in the vehicle.
Texas Tech head football coach Matt Wells said Bouyer-Randle’s status is still to be determined as they gather all the facts of the incident.
Bouyer-Randle was released around 1:50 p.m. on Monday, and court records show the case is closed. However, the records also state despite his release, future charges could still be filed.
The junior linebacker from Battle Creek, Michigan, is participating in his first football season at Tech, according to Tech Athletics. Prior, he competed in three active seasons, and one redshirted year at Michigan State.
The junior has the seventh most tackles on the team; he has 23 solo tackles and eight assisted. He also has four pass breakups from the linebacker spot, which is good for second-most on the entire Red Raider roster, according to ESPN.
