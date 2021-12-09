Another round of coaching changes have become official, according to an announcement from Tech Athletics. On Thursday morning the Oregons’ former defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter accepted the same position under Tech football’s new head coach Joey McGuire.
DeRyuter’s spent two years at Oregon under head coach Mario Cristobal and the pair helped this year’s Ducks to a 10-3 record, No. 14 final ranking and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.
Cristobal accepted an offer to become head coach at Miami earlier this week, and DeRuyter took the opportunity to leave the west coast and join McGuire’s staff in Lubbock.
DeRyuter’s last head-coaching job was at Fresno State between 2012 and 2016, when he took the Bulldogs to three bowl games. In 2013, his second year, Fresno State posted a 11-2 record to tie the school's record for wins in a season, according to Tech Athletics.
McGuire announced the completion of his offensive staff on Tuesday after hiring John Cocharn as tight ends coach, Stephen Hamby as offensive line coach and Kirk Bryant as senior offensive analyst.
Those three will work alongside Tech’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zach Kittley, as well as receivers coach Emmett Jones, both former Red Raiders who were announced as new members of McGuires staff on Monday.
After completing his offensive staff on Tuesday, McGuire successfully added another coach just the morning after, when Tech announced their first hire on the defensive-side with Zarnell Fitch being named the Red Raiders’ next defensive line coach.
As DeRuyter prepares to join a Tech football coaching staff with just one defensive position coaching spot already filled, he’ll likely work with McGuire to finish out Tech football’s 2022 coaching staff.
