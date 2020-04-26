Following the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos signed former Texas Tech defensive back Douglas Coleman III as an undrafted free agent.
With Coleman’s signing, he marks the fifth Red Raider from Tech’s 2019 roster to get a chance at continuing their career professionally. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. were the only Red Raiders to get selected in the 2020 NFL Draft while offensive linemen Terence Steele and Travis Bruffy were signed as undrafted free agents.
Coleman is coming off a historical season as he proved to be one of the top defensive backs in the country, writing his name in the program’s record books in the process. With head coach Matt Wells and defensive coordinator guiding the Red Raiders for their first season, Coleman started at safety in all 12 games last season.
As Coleman moved to play safety, he recorded eight interceptions, ranking third nationally in total interceptions and interceptions per game. Amongst athletes playing for a Power Five school, Coleman ranked first in interceptions and interceptions per game. As all eight of his interceptions were recorded against a Power Five schools, Coleman also ranked first in interceptions against Power Five teams while also ranking first in the nation with six interceptions being recorded in games on the road or at a neutral site.
While he proved to be a ballhawk, Coleman became the first student-athlete at Tech to record eight interceptions during the Big 12 era. His eight interceptions also marked the most by a Red Raider since Tracy Saul picked off eight passes in 1991 when Tech was a part of the Southwest Conference. While his career at Tech ended, Coleman ranked tied for second in single-season interceptions at Tech while also ranking eighth all-time with 11 interceptions as a Red Raider.
Along with his interceptions, Coleman recorded 63 total tackles with 50 of them being solo tackles. Coleman showed off his progression with 63 total tackles as he never recorded more than 30 tackles in a single season since playing collegiate football. His previous career-high in total tackles was in 2018 with 30 tackles, followed by his 26-tackle season in 2016.
Coleman’s senior campaign did not go unnoticed at the end of the season as he was named to the All-Big 12 First Team by the conference coaches. He was also one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, an award given to the top defensive back in the nation. At the halfway mark of the college football season, the Associated Press, ESPN, Sporting News and The Athletic named Coleman a Midseason All-American.
Despite going undrafted, Coleman will look to make an impression on the Denver Broncos organization as he will compete for a spot on their roster as the season comes around. The Broncos are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte to open the 2020 regular season, but the time and date have not yet been announced.
