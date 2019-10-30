With Halloween here and the majority of Texas Tech’s fall sports nearing an end, several student-athletes have put fear into opposing offenses with their efforts on defense.
On Tech’s football team, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks has made his presence on the defense known, earning national recognition for his efforts this season. Brooks and the Red Raiders have played eight games this season, posting a 3-5 record, according to Tech Athletics.
In his eight games this season, Brooks has recorded 87 total tackles, 51 solo and 36 assisted tackles, according to the Big 12. For his total, the senior linebacker ranks first in the Big 12 with 10.9 tackles per game this season, which is 1.1 more than Kansas’ Dru Prox. Brooks has also recorded 15.5 tackles for loss this season, leading the conference by four tackles.
Aside from his Big 12 leading tackle and tackle for loss total, Brooks has also recorded 10 quarterback hurries, three sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The senior’s season was highlighted by his game against Oklahoma State in Lubbock, helping the Red Raiders earn their first ranked win under head coach Matt Wells. Against the Cowboys, Brooks recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.
Following the game, Brooks received several honors, being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Award Player of the Week, and Dave Campbell’s Coverboy of the Week. He was also selected for Pro Football Focus College’s Big 12 Defensive Team of the Week. Along with his awards following the game against Oklahoma State, Brooks was named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, as well as being on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award. He was also named to The Athletic’s Midseason All-American second team.
Also on Tech’s defense, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III has thrown conference quarterbacks off of their game, earning national recognition for his defensive efforts.
In his eight games this season, Coleman has recorded a nation-leading seven interceptions, according to Tech Athletics. Coleman also leads the Big 12 in the category by four interceptions. Of his seven interceptions, Coleman has recorded multiple interceptions in two games, picking off two passes against Arizona and Oklahoma State.
For his efforts this season, Coleman was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, an award given to the nation’s top defensive back, according to Tech Athletics. As the mid-season approached, Coleman was selected to The Athletic’s Midseason All-American first team. The senior defensive back was also named a Midseason All-American by Sporting News and the Associated Press.
As a whole, Tech’s defense has held its opponents to 29.38 points per game this season, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders have found success in stopping the run game, allowing just 175.6 rushing yards per game, while allowing 284.88 passing yards.
Overall, Tech’s defense has recorded 58 tackles for loss, pushing its opponents back 191 total yards, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders have also recorded 17 sacks, 11 interceptions, forced three fumbles and recorded three fumbles this season.
On Tech’s soccer team, freshman goalkeeper Madison White has shown off her defensive skills, earning several Big 12 awards after her first start on Sept. 25 against Oklahoma State, according to Tech Athletics. White played her first minutes as a Red Raider against South Florida on Sept. 21 after junior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto took a cleat to the face.
After subbing for Zucchetto, White has remained Tech’s starting goalkeeper. This season, White is tied for first in the conference as she has allowed just five goals to be scored on her, according to the Big 12. The freshman also leads the Big 12 with a 0.53 goals-against average this season. White is also ranked first in the conference with a .881 save percentage, with Oklahoma State’s Dani Greenlee trailing in second place with a .813 save percentage.
Since playing her first game of the season, White has been recognized by the Big 12 five times in the past six weeks, according to the Big 12. After finishing the game at goalkeeper after Zucchetto’s injury, White was honored with the first accolade of her career, being named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week. White was named the Freshman of the Week by the conference in the following week and was honored with the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award three times in the four weeks following.
Aside from White’s defensive statistics, Tech’s goalkeepers have allowed just 1 goals this season versus Tech’s 36 goals scored, according to Tech Athletics. Of the two goalkeepers, the Red Raiders have recorded 40 saves with a .818 save percentage.
Tech’s volleyball team has several different student-athletes who have performed well on defense this season, with different players leading in their respective defensive categories, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior defensive specialist/libero Emerson Solano has played in all 22 games this season, leading the team with 342 digs, according to the Big 12. Solano is ranked second in the conference for her dig total and digs per set, with 4.12. The junior’s season was highlighted by her game against Oklahoma where she recorded a season-high 31 blocks, resulting in her being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
Two blockers on the Red Raiders’ team have shined defensively. Sophomore middle blocker Karrington Jones leads Tech with 17 solo blocks this season, also leading the Big 12 in the category, according to the Big 12. Freshman middle blocker Cadi Boyer has also had an impact for the Red Raiders, tying for fifth in the conference with 1.13 blocks per set.
Collectively, the Red Raiders have recorded 1,272 digs this season, averaging 14.96 digs per set according to Tech Athletics. The team has recorded 63 solo blocks, averaging 2.32 blocks per set.
With the football, soccer and volleyball seasons coming to an end, Tech’s defense players will look to build on the success they have found so far to make a run in the postseason.
