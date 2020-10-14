Sixteen consecutive starts on an offensive line that allows less than one sack per game has landed Texas Tech center Dawson Deaton on the Rimington Trophy Watch List, according to Tech Athletics.
Deaton is a two-year starting center who has contributed to an offensive line that has allowed only .75 sacks per game over four games.
The Rimington Trophy is an award annually given to the nation’s top center, according to the Rimington Trophy website. Created two decades ago, the trophy is named after Dave Rimington, one of the most decorated collegiate athletes to play football.
Rimington was the only player to win the John Outland Trophy twice, and was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1997, according Rimington’s website.
Now, Tech’s honorable mention All-Big 12 center Deaton has the opportunity to compete for the prestigious Rimington Trophy.
The Red Raiders will take the field at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 for their next match against West Virginia for Tech’s annual Homecoming game.
