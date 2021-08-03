The Texas Tech Soccer team announced that for the second consecutive season, senior forward Kirsten Davis and junior goalkeeper Madison White were selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The pair were voted onto the 13-player squad by other head coaches from the Big 12.
Davis returns to the Jon Walker Soccer Complex for her fifth season as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics. Earlier this year, Davis was selected by Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League College Draft.
Last season, Davis scored four goals, the most in the Big 12 and was a former Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year winner back in 2019, according the news release.
The 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year winner, White, will take the field after three seasons wearing the scarlet and black. White had three shutouts and 35 saves total last season, according to the news release.
The duo were only members of the Double T to be selected for the Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team, while Oklahoma State had three members selected, according to Big 12 Sports.
