The No. 13 Texas Tech soccer team had six players recognized and brought nine awards back to Lubbock for the annual Big 12 Conference awards on Tuesday.
Junior forward Kirsten Davis was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was also voted to the All-Big 12 First Team selection, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis’ first-team selection was a unanimous decision among the Big 12 coaches after she led the conference with 16 goals. Davis also brought the Red Raiders 36 points during the regular season, the most points for a single player in the conference.
The leading offensive player award has been given to a Red Raider three times in program history, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Before Davis was honored with the award, Janine Beckie was recognized in 2014 and 2015.
After earning two points with a game-winning goal in the postseason game against Baylor, Davis has now recorded 38 points, tying Beckie’s 2014 season for the program’s most points in a single season. Davis is only two goals away from reaching the all-time Tech record for the most goals with 18 in a single season.
“I am very thankful for the award, but I do look at it as a team award because we wouldn’t even get the opportunity to score if it didn’t start with (Madison White) saving goals off the line, and the defense shutting out their attackers and then all the offensive players working to score and the more opportunities we get to score, the more goals there will be,” Davis said.
After Davis was recognized for her season, head coach Tom Stone said the team has good chemistry and the players are supportive of each other.
“The culture and environment of this team has really fostered a lot of self-confidence amongst the individuals. They are completely committed to celebrating each other’s success. There’s no jealousy, there’s no animosity, oh she’s scoring, or she gets this opportunity, or she gets this award. People are legitimately cheering for each other,” Stone said. “When you have that, then people can come out of their shell and flourish and even the young players don’t feel like they’re stepping on anybody’s toes. They’re just contributing, and I think that good vibe amongst the players has helped.”
Freshman goalkeeper Madison White stepped onto the field for the first time during the Red Raiders’ match against the University of South Florida after the veteran goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto was injured during the first half of the match. During that game alone, White saw 14 shots and recorded seven saves, according to Tech Athletics. Because of her time on the field during the game, White was recognized as the Big 12 Freshman of the Week and earned national recognition on TopDrawerSoccer.com.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even expecting to play this year, cause I was supposed to redshirt, so when they called my name to put me in I was like kinda confused, and I was like well okay and I got on the field and I was so nervous but the entire team was like, ‘C’mon you got it’ and I just played,” White said.
In the ten regular-season matches, White faced 127 shots and recorded 41 saves, according to Tech Athletics. Including the postseason match against Baylor, White helped shut out Tech’s opponents five times and has allowed just six goals to get by her and into the net.
Since White’s debut match, she has been recognized as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week three times and another Big 12 Freshman of the Week award, according to Tech Athletics. White has only played in six of the nine regular-season weeks and earned five awards, tying the conference record for the most weekly awards.
“It means a lot to me but also none of this could ever be possible without the entire team,” White said.
White was voted on the All-Big 12 First Team and voted on a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team, according to Big 12 Sports. The Freshman of the Year award was given to White for her first season as a Red Raider, making her the third rookie from Tech to earn this award within the decade, including Jessica Fuston in 2010 and Beckie in 2012.
“In some cases (giving the awards) is complementing your opponents but in many cases just admitting, man Tech’s got some good players,” Stone said. “When you’re voted on by your colleagues, I think that’s the most appreciative award you can get.”
Along with Davis and White, junior midfielder Jordie Harr and sophomore defender Cassie Hiatt both were voted on the All-Big 12 First Team.
Harr came back from an injury last season and has now earned the utility spot on the team after playing every game during the regular season, according to Tech Athletics. Harr was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team during her sophomore season two years ago. After her freshman season, she was also named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team with a unanimous pick from the rest of the conference coaches.
Last season, Hiatt was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team and was voted the 2018 Rookie of the Year by her teammates, according to the release. This year she was named to the All-Big 12 First Team as a defender after playing every game this season.
Along with White, freshman defender Hannah Anderson and freshman forward Macy Schultz were named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team, according to the release. With a unanimous vote, Anderson received her spot on the team after being named a starter for the Red Raiders’ backline every game this season. Both players have scored a combination of seven goals this season, four for Anderson and three for Schultz. Schultz has scored three game-winning goals during her rookie season.
“I think it’s nice people are getting recognized for the things they have been working so hard for all year and all season and so it’s great we have (these awards) to keep going into the postseason and the NCAA tournament,” Davis said
After winning the quarterfinal match against Baylor, the Red Raiders will move on to face Texas Christian at 7 p.m. on Friday in Kansas City for the semifinal match of the Big 12 Championship.
