Senior forward Kirsten Davis was named the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Player of the Week on Wednesday afternoon, following her performances against Oklahoma and Kansas State this past week.
On Thursday night, Davis scored three goals to complete the first hat-trick of her career in the first half, according to Tech Athletics. Her third goal allowed her to reach 100 career points, making her one of three Red Raiders to reach this milestone.
In Saturday afternoon’s Kansas State matchup, Davis started off strong, scoring the first goal in the sixth minute. This goal marked 10 goals for Davis this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Before the end of the first half, Davis assisted freshman forward Ashleigh Williams with a pass that allowed Williams to double the score for the Red Raiders.
Next, the Red Raiders will move on to go against the Baylor Bears in Waco on Thursday, Sept. 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
