For the first time in her collegiate career, junior forward Kirsten Davis was named the Offensive Player of the Week by The Big 12 Conference on Tuesday.
In the two wins for the Red Raiders, Davis scored three goals and recorded two assists at the Cougar Classic Tournament in Washington, according to a Big 12 news release.
In the Big 12, Davis is tied for first with five assists and leads the conference with nine goals and 23 points, according to the release. In eight games, Davis' nine goals allowing Texas Tech to have its fastest scoring start in the program’s history.
Davis and the Red Raiders will continue their season at 6 p.m. on Saturday against No. 25 University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.