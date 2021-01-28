Senior Kirsten Davis and junior defender Cassie Hiatt were named to this years’ MAC Hermann Trophy’s preseason watch list. The United Soccer Coaches and Missouri Athletics club released their picks for this year.
Davis and Hiatt will join 54 other players on the list and fifteen semifinalists will be named by the end of April, according to the United Soccer Coaches press release.
The two captains of the 2019 Tech soccer team are two of ten Big 12 players to be recognized on the Watch List, according to the United Soccer Coaches.
This past season, Hiatt was named to the Third Team All-American along with First Team All-Midwest and First Team All-Big 12, according to Tech Athletics.
During Hiatt's rookie season, she was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team and voted the Rookie of the Year by her fellow Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. The Colorado native played in a total of 477 minutes in six game season this past year.
Davis, the former Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, ended the 2020 season with 36 shots and two goals, according to Tech Athletics. Davis scored against West Virginia and had the game-winning goal against Texas.
This past January, Davis was selected by the Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League College Draft and will join their roster after her final season with the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
Davis is one of five players renamed to the MAC Hermann Trophy list after being named a 2019 MAC Hermann Semifinalist, according to a Tech release.
The winner of the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy Award will be announced at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri on May 27, according to the United Soccer Coaches press release.
