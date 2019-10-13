The No. 14 Texas Tech soccer team leads the Big 12 with a 3-0-2 record in conference play and 11-1-2 overall this season.
With 83 points so far, the Red Raiders are ranked third in points among Big 12 teams behind Texas Christian with 88 points and Oklahoma State with 94. Junior forward Kirsten Davis tops the Big 12 with 28 points per game this season.
Davis has contributed to the Red Raiders’ success since her freshman season and used her offensive plays and goals to top the charts in several Big 12 categories, aiding Tech towards their goal of getting a championship ring, freshman defender Hannah Anderson said.
For the 2018 season Davis started in every match and was voted as the offensive most valuable player by her teammates, according to Tech Athletics. Last year, Davis was one of three Red Raiders to have a four-point game and was one of three players in the Big 12 to have more than 20 points on her record.
During her sophomore season with the Red Raiders, Davis was seventh in single season assists with seven and ended the season with seven goals, according to Tech Athletics. Davis also had 72 shots for the season, with 28 shots on goal.
Now only 14 games into this season, Davis leads in six categories in the Big 12, the most out of any conference player, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis leads in shots and shots per game with 71 and has the most goals and goals per game with 11.
“She is so hungry to score, even in this last game you know she is on the sideline and wants to go back in after coming out she’s like ‘I want to get that goal,’” associate head coach Gibbs Keeton said. “That’s what it is for her. Her competitive mentality her edge that she has, is second to none honestly for kids that have been here for Texas Tech. She’s up there with the elites of the players.”
Davis was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week this season after she scored three goals and helped the Red Raiders defeat Loyola Marymount and UC Irvine, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis is also third in conference in game winning goals with four only behind a TCU and Kansas player.
“She is hard working and talent and that is a nasty competition,” Gibbs said.
The Red Raiders face Texas Christian for the 25th anniversary reunion game at 7 p.m. on Friday for the first of the last four games in conference play before Big 12 Quarterfinals, according to Tech Athletics.
