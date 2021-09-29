In her fifth and final season as a Red Raider, senior forward Kirsten Davis has made this year one for the books.
On Sept. 23, Davis reached 100 career points during the Big 12 home opener against Oklahoma. In the same game, she completed the first hat-trick of her career, scoring three goals in the first half for Tech.
Davis was awarded Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in her career for her performances against Oklahoma and Kansas State, according to Big 12 Sports.
During the match against Kansas State, Davis scored and gave herself 10 goals for the season, according to Texas Tech Athletics. These goals led Davis to become third in the nation, trailing behind the nation’s leader by two.
Head coach Tom Stone said he has seen Davis grow from her rookie season to now.
“You know she’s so humble that we would have to announce [the milestone] for her to even acknowledge it,” he said. “She’s set the standard for us for the last five years, she truly has.”
Last season, she led Tech with four goals and 22 shots on goal, according to Tech Athletics. She was also named on the MAC Hermann Trophy Preseason Watchlist at the start of the season.
During her junior season in 2019, Davis’ talents gave her a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, according to Texas Tech Athletics. She led the team with 16 goals, 46 shots on goal and 1,883 minutes played. She was also named the program’s youngest First Team All-American in program history.
After her performance against the Sooners, Davis said she enjoyed her time as a Red Raider and was excited for what she and her team would accomplish.
“Every year it’s been such a blessing being here,” she said. “I think every year I’ve learned new things to improve my game and learned how to be a part of a team that wants to be successful. I’ve just loved my time here and I’m so thankful I have the rest of this season.”
