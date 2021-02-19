Tech right-handed pitcher Micah Dallas has been selected to the Stopper of the Year Award watchlist by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
The award is presented to the top reliever in NCAA Division I baseball annually.
Dallas did a lot of damage for the Red Raiders out of the bullpen in 2020, recording a 0.57 ERA, a 0.511 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts across 15.2 innings pitched, according to baseball reference, during the shortened season.
Dallas has previously been named to the Big 12 all-conference preseason team, and was dubbed a preseason all-american by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Dallas has been named Tech’s starting pitcher for their second game of the season against the no. 6 Ole Miss Rebels.
Injury to right-handed starters Hunter Dobbins and Austin Becker may have expedited Dallas’ return to the Red Raider starting rotation.
This may spell the end of his time as a reliever for the Red Raiders for good, but head coach Tim Tadlock did not close the door on that possibility.
“We want to give Micah every opportunity to start because he wants to, I mean, obviously when a guy starts as a freshman, and that's exactly what they want to do and I think Micah would have been in the top three [of the rotation], whether [Dobbins and Becker] got hurt or not. And now at the same time, if what's best for our team is for him to be in the bullpen down the road. That's what we'll do,” said Tadlock.
