On Tuesday, three Red Raider baseball players were named preseason All-Americans for the 2021 season by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas, junior outfielder Dylan Neuse and sophomore shortstop Cal Conley.
With three players on the list, Tech topped the Big 12 schools with the most honorees for this year. The 2021 preseason accolades matched the 2019 club with the most preseason All-Americans (three) in Tech baseball history. The Red Raiders have now had 10 players named to the preseason All-America team since 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
In a season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these three players made an impact on the team that would keep the Red Raiders in college baseballs’ hierarchy.
Micah Dallas burst onto the scene in 2019 when he led Tech to a Big 12 title and a second consecutive College World Series where they would reach the final four teams. Last season, Dallas came out of the bullpen and led the pitching staff with a 1-0 record and a 0.57 ERA to go along with 23 strikeouts and one walk throughout an astounding 15.2 innings of pitching.
Dylan Neuse, an all-around ball player and leader of the team from Fort Worth, has played a key role in the Red Raiders’ success over the past two seasons. Entering his third year of play, Neuse will look to maintain his role as an aggressive hitter and flexible defenseman.
Throughout his career at Tech, Neuse holds a .355 batting average to go along with a 14-game hit streak and a team-leading 12-for-12 on steals in the short 2020 season.
Along with Dallas and Neuse, Conley has been an instrument that has made Tech one of the most dangerous teams in college baseball.
Last year, Conley came to Tech as a redshirt freshman taking over the duties of shortstop and having a team-leading .371 batting average for all returning players. Conley was also second in the Big 12 in RBI behind fellow Red Raider Nate Rombach.
This season, look for the offense to be an aggressive threat behind the bats of versatile hitters like Conley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.