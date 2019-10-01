The Texas Tech baseball program was ranked No. 9 in D1 Baseball’s Top 100 program rankings on Tuesday.
D1 Baseball’s Top 100 program rankings are based on the success of the Division I baseball programs over the last decade, with emphasis on the last five years, according to DI Baseball. The publication’s goal is to rank programs on how successful it thinks the programs will be in the next five to 10 years.
In the last six years, Tech made an appearance into the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska four times, according to Tech Athletics. In head coach Tim Tadlock’s second season as the Red Raiders’ head coach in 2014, he coached the team to Tech’s first College World Series appearance in program history. The Red Raiders had the biggest turnaround in school history as the team recorded 19 more wins than the previous season.
The Red Raiders won their first NCAA Regional in 2013, defeating No. 3 Miami twice on its home field at the Coral Gables Regional, according to Tech Athletics. Following the Regional, the Red Raiders hosted the program’s first Super Regional and recorded back-to-back shutouts to advance to the College World Series.
Tech came up short in the 2014 College World Series, getting knocked out of the tournament without a win, according to the NCAA. Following the Red Raiders’ first appearance in the College World Series, Tech finished its 2015 season with a 31-24 overall record, marking the first time the Red Raiders had consecutive 30-win seasons since 2005-06, according to Tech Athletics.
After not making a postseason run in its 2015 season, Tech found its way to the College World Series for the second time in three years in the Red Raiders’ 2016 season, according to Tech Athletics. As the Red Raiders went 47-20 overall, Tech earned the program’s first national seed for the NCAA Tournament with the No.5 seed.
As the Red Raiders advanced after hosting a Regional and Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament in Lubbock, Tech earned its first College World Series win in program history, according to Tech Athletics. After losing their first game of the 2016 College World Series to Big 12 foe Texas Christian, the Red Raiders took down No. 1 seeded Florida, 3-2, in an elimination game.
In Tech’s 2017 season, the Red Raiders won the Big 12 Title for the second consecutive year after posting a 45-17 overall record, according to Tech Athletics. With the 45-win season, Tech was named the No. 5 national seed for the second straight year, hosting a Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. After recording a 5-2 win over Delaware and defeating Sam Houston State 6-0, the Red Raiders were one win away from hosting another Super Regional. The Bearkats ultimately came back to defeat the Red Raiders twice, eliminating Tech from the NCAA Tournament.
After getting knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Regional round, Tech bounced back with another 45-win season, posting a 45-20 overall record in 2018, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders swept the 2018 Lubbock Regional and had to face Duke in the Super Regionals with a home-field advantage. The Red Raiders and the Blue Devils split the series after the first two games, but Tech advanced to the College World Series after defeating Duke 6-2 in the winner-take-all game three.
In Omaha, the Red Raiders opened the College World Series with a 6-3 win over No. 1 seed Florida, according to Tech Athletics. Following the win, the Red Raiders suffered a loss to No.5 Arkansas to put Florida and Tech in an elimination game. The Gators defeated the Red Raiders 9-6, eliminating Tech from the College World Series.
Last season, Tech broke the “curse” of making it to the College World Series every other year as the Red Raiders went to Omaha for the fourth time in six seasons, according to Tech Athletics. Tech finished the 2019 season with a 66-20 overall record, making it the fifth season that Tadlock coached the Red Raiders to a 45-win season.
After the regular season, Tech was named the No. 8 national seed, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders swept through the 2019 Lubbock Regional, defeating Army once and Dallas Baptist twice. Heading into the Lubbock Super Regional without a loss in the NCAA Tournament, the Red Raiders defeated No. 9 Oklahoma State 8-6 but lost to the Cowboys 6-5 the next day. In the final game, deciding who would earn a bid to the College World Series, Tech defeated Oklahoma State 8-6.
As the Red Raiders competed in the College World Series for the fourth time in six years, Tech made its deepest run in program history, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders started the 2019 College World Series with a loss to Michigan but came back to defeat No. 5 Arkansas 5-4, eliminating the Razorbacks from the NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders then defeated Florida State 4-1, ending the Seminoles’ last season under Mike Martin. Tech was then knocked out of the College World Series after the Wolverines defeated the Red Raiders in the semifinals of the tournament.
With Tech making it to the College World Series four times in its last six seasons, Tadlock has earned National Coach of the Year twice in 2014 and 2018, according to Tech Athletics. Since Tadlock arrived at Tech in 2013, 51 Red Raiders were selected on an All-Big 12 team and 48 student-athletes were selected with MLB Draft Picks. He has also coached three Big 12 Players of the Year, nine All-Americans and 11 Freshman All-Americans. Since 2016, Tech has won the Big 12 Titles for recording the most wins in the conference in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
As Tadlock and the Red Raiders look to make the College World Series for the third-straight season, D1 Baseball ranked Tech as the best baseball program in the Big 12 and state of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.