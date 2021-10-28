The Texas Tech football team will continue its final four games of the season with interim head coach Sonny Cumbie after Matt Wells was released from the position.
Tech heads into its next challenges against three ranked opponents with a 5-3 overall record, one win shy of a bowl eligibility, according to Tech Athletics.
On Monday, Oct. 25, Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said the decision to release Wells from the position was not based on the 25-24 loss against Kansas State, instead it was a collective decision.
“There’s not a good time to make a decision to make a change like that,” Hocutt said. “Just given where we were, (we) looked at the full body of work and the program collectively we felt it was inevitable and today was the day.”
The Red Raiders first challenge among the ranked opponents will be on the road against No. 4 Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
This will be the 29th meeting between the two teams, with Oklahoma leading its series 22-6, according to Tech Athletics.
The Sooners currently have an undefeated record of 8-0, and lead the Big 12 with a conference record of five straight wins, according to Oklahoma Athletics.
During their game against Texas, freshman quarterback Caleb Williams was called into action after redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler was benched in the second quarter. Going into the season, Rattler was projected number one by ESPN as the Heisman favorite.
Since then, Williams has started every game for the Sooners, throwing eight touchdowns and running four.
Redshirt junior running back Kennedy Brooks leads the team in rushing yards with 767, his most in a game being 217 yards against Texas, according to Oklahoma Athletics. Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims leads the team in receiving yards with 470.
As a team, the Sooners average 469 yards per game, according to Oklahoma Athletics.
The Red Raiders will return home to face the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday Nov. 13 at Jones AT&T Stadium at a to-be-determined time for its second-to-last home game of the season.
The Cyclones have a 5-2 overall record and are coming off a win over No. 8 Oklahoma State last week adding onto what is now a three-game win streak, according to Iowa State Athletics.
The Cyclones are ranked No. 22 in this week’s top 25 polls and are sitting in fourth place in the Big 12 Standings with a 3-1 record in conference play, according to Big 12 Sports. Iowa State ranks fifth in The Big 12 in total rushing yards with 1,190 total rushing yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cyclones rank 6th in The Big 12, allowing a total of 3,002 yards this season, according to Big 12 Sports.
Key players for the Cyclones include senior quarterback Brock Purdy who ranks second amongst the Big 12 quarterbacks in passing with a 75 percent completion rate and racking up 1,648 total passing yards this season.
Junior running back Breece Hall is also a player to look out for, as he is second in The Big 12 for total rushing yards with 818 total rushing yards and 116.9 rushing yards per game this season, according to Big 12 Sports.
In their final game at home, Tech will face the previously undefeated Oklahoma State at a to be determined time on Nov. 20.
The No. 15 Cowboys started out the season undefeated through six games and were ranked as high as No. 8 in the AP Sports Top 25 poll before falling to Iowa State 24-21 on Oct. 25, according to Oklahoma State Sports.
The Cowboys leading passer is junior quarterback Spencer Sanders as he has thrown for 1,184 yards and nine touchdowns, according to Oklahoma State Sports. Sanders has also rushed for three touchdowns and 245 net rushing yards this season.
The Cowboys leading rusher is senior running back Jaylen Warren as he has tallied 781 net rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, according to Oklahoma State Sports. Warren has averaged over 100 rushing yards per game this season and his longest run was 75-yards against Boise State on Sept. 18.
Oklahoma State’s defense is ranked 19th in the nation in yards allowed per game, according to the Big 12 Sports.
Freshman defensive end Collin Oliver is the team leader in sacks with 4.5, according to Oklahoma State Sports.
Fans can purchase tickets for the final home games at TexasTech.com
“Now as much than ever we need you to come support these young men and this football team. We need to pack the Jones for our last two homes game this year and help the football team,” Hocutt said.
The final game on the Red Raiders schedule will be on the road against Baylor at a to be determined time Nov. 27.
The unranked Baylor Bears have a 6-1 overall record and are 3-1 in conference so far this season, according to Baylor Athletics.
The Bears lone conference loss was a 24-14 defeat from Oklahoma State while in Stillwater, according to Big 12 Sports.
Tech has held a winning 38-36-1 record against Baylor since 1929, according to Tech Athletics.
During the shortened 2020 season, the Red Raiders pulled through in a close 24-23 game, according to Tech Athletics.
This is the first time since 2017 the Bears fell to the Red Raiders.
Tech will look to gain bowl eligibilty for the first time since 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
“I want to win, I want to be competitive,” Hocutt said. “I know our fan base is passionate.”
