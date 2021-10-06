In his first season as Texas Tech football’s offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie has led the Red Raiders’ offense to a scoring average of over 35 points per game on their way to a 4-1 record so far this season, as well as a secured position atop the Big 12 in passing yards (1470) according to Big 12 Sports.
Cumbie spent his previous seven seasons with Big 12 rival Texas Christian University, who the Red Raiders will host on Saturday for this year’s homecoming game. Both coordinators spoke with the media on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
“It’s always weird, when, you know, (you are) the coach and you relate to the people, you know, that’s challenging,” Cumbie said. “But at the end of the day, my responsibility is to prepare Texas Tech.”
Now he will face off against his former head coach Gary Patterson and a TCU defense that has allowed 28.2 points per game to opposing offenses, according to Big 12 Sports, behind only Kansas (43.8) and Tech (30.8).
The man who will be in charge of reducing that figure for the Red Raiders is defensive coordinator Keith Patterson, who said he always seeks advice from Cumbie ahead of game days.
“I always pick Sonny’s brain, we used to call it ‘across the hall,’” Patterson said. “It just makes sense, especially with Air Raid people, I’d be crazy not to talk to the guy.”
Cumbie said although he has a lot of experience with TCU and knows a lot about its roster, the Horned Frogs currently have a lot of unfamiliar faces playing on defense.
“I know a lot of the guys obviously really well, but on defense they’re playing with a lot of newer guys,” Cumbie said. “Coach Patterson’s gonna have them ready to go, he's gonna have them coached up, they're gonna be flying around. I know that they're going to be prepared really, really well.”
Tech will be looking to improve to 5-1 on Saturday when they host TCU for this year’s homecoming game, and Cumbie will be looking to get his first win over Gary Patterson.
“Part of my maturation as a coach I’ve really owed to him, and a lot of the lessons I've learned from him,” Cumbie said. “I’m very appreciate of Coach Patterson … He took a chance on me, really stood behind me a lot.”
