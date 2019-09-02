Minnesota Timberwolves’ guard Jarrett Culver visited Lubbock one last time before the 2019-20 NBA season to visit his family, the community and the Texas Tech basketball program on Friday.
Culver represented Tech basketball over the last two seasons, helping the Red Raiders make program history. In his two seasons at Tech, he earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons as the Red Raiders’ run ended in the Elite Eight in his freshman season. The following season, Culver was the star of the team, leading Tech to the national championship game for the first time in program history.
In his time at Tech, Culver averaged 14.9 points per game while averaging 5.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game as well, according to sports-reference.com. The guard was also drafted because of his effectiveness on both ends of the court as he averaged 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game in his two seasons with the Red Raiders.
Culver declared for the 2019 NBA Draft after a breakout sophomore year and was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the first round with the sixth pick, according to the NBA. The Suns traded the former Red Raider during the draft to the Timberwolves, making him teammates with Timberwolves’ stars Karl Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins.
“It’s been great interacting with (Towns and Wiggins),” Culver said. “They’re great people, great players, so I’m just making sure I learn from them. They’ve been there, they’ve been to that level, so making sure I learn everything I can. It’s going to be a great season.”
With new teammates, Culver said he is connecting with the team before the season as the Timberwolves took a team trip to the Bahamas but since every player has a different schedule, it can be hard to get everyone in one place.
“They’re great players,” Culver said regarding the teammates he is surrounded by in Minnesota. “When you have great players on the court, it helps you out a lot. Just like in college I had a lot of great players around me, in the NBA I have a lot of great players so I’m excited about it.”
While Culver is on a new team as he pursues his career at the professional level, the two-way guard saw a familiar face in Minnesota as Tech’s former Director of Player Development, Max Lefevre, was named the Timberwolves’ Head Video Coordinator and Player Development Associate.
“It’s always great when you go somewhere different to have somebody you know with you,” Culver said. “So, having Max (Lefevre) up there is great for me and I’m excited to have him a part of it. He’s a smart coach, he helped me out here a lot, so just having him here is big for me.”
As the 6-foot-7-inch guard continues his basketball career in the NBA, Culver said the biggest adjustment for him at the next level was managing his time. With his workouts in the morning and the rest of his schedule free, Culver said making sure he is smart with his time and taking care of his body is the biggest change from college ball to the NBA.
Living in a new city with new fans, Culver said he has been shown nothing but love in Minnesota.
“It’s been good, it’s a lot of love out there,” Culver said as he referred to Minnesota. “They’re excited for the season and, you know, I’m their number one draft pick out there, so there’s a lot on my shoulders but I’m excited for the season.”
The 2018-19 Big 12 Player of the Year also said the fan support in Minnesota has been great as the NBA season approaches.
“(The fans) have been great,” Culver said. “They show nothing but support and, you know, they just show a lot of love (in Minnesota). They’re excited to see what I can do and, you know, I want to give them everything I can give.”
Culver did not play in the NBA Summer League but is expected to earn his first minutes as an NBA player on Oct. 8 as the Timberwolves are set to play the Suns in their first game of the preseason. The Timberwolves’ regular season will start on Oct. 23 against the Brooklyn Nets.
