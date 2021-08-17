Former Red Raider and No. 6 overall draft pick Jarrett Culver has been traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves (along with 6'9 Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez) to the Memphis Grizzlies in a package deal for point guard Patrick Beverly on Tuesday, Aug 17 according to a tweet from ESPN Senior Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Culver started at guard for the Red Raiders in his first and only two seasons of collegiate play, with a sophomore season resulting in a Big 12 Conference Player of the Year award, a consensus All-American selection and his eventual top ten draft selection in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Culver averaged 8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his sophomore year to help lead Tech to a share of the Big 12 championship with its 14-4 conference record tying Kansas State, according to Tech Athletics, scoring a career high 31 points in the regular season finale against Iowa State University.
The Lubbock native will now play for his second professional team since entering the NBA, but Culver has been traded already once before. The Phoenix Suns drafted Culver with the sixth pick in the 2019 NBA draft, but traded his draft rights to Minnesota in exchange for a pick five slots later (used to draft Cameron Johnson) and forward Dario Šarić.
The Grizzlies have shuffled through guards this offseason, trading center Jonas Valancunias to the New Orleans Pelicans for point guard Eric Bledsoe on August 7 just to subsequently trade Bledsoe to the Los Angeles Clippers on Aug 15 for the longest tenured Clipper at the time, Patrick Beverly. Just a day later, the Grizzlies flipped Beverly for Culver, who they hope will fit well alongside their young core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr and Dillon Brooks, who led them to NBA playoffs last season for the first time since 2017.
On his career, Culver is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 40 percent from the field, 28 percent from beyond the arc and 50 percent from the charity stripe, according to Basketball-reference.
The 22-year-old will now look for a new, fresh start in Memphis within a budding organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.