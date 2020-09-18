On Friday, Texas Tech announced the Tech cross country team would be opting out of the Friday ACU Invite event in Abilene.
The decision to not participate in the event stemmed from a roster availability issue, according to a release from Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will now look to their next event on Oct. 3. at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.