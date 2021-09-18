The Ring of Honor consist of a group of former Tech football players and coaches that have made an impact on the football program. Those selected have their names inscribed in the Jones AT&T Stadium, facing the playing surface, according to Tech Athletics.
This year, both Michael Crabtree and Elmer Tarbox will be inducted as the sixth and seventh members of The Ring of Honor. Both Crabtree and Tarbox will be honored during halftime of the evening game between the Red Raiders and Florida International on Sept. 18.
Crabtree played for the Red Raiders beginning in 2007 where he was a redshirt freshman who set the bar for many players. He made multiple NCAA freshman record for receiving touchdowns with 22 and receiving yards with 1,962.
Crabtree’s efforts are still untouched today as he continues to hold the third all-time for single season receiving yards, according to Tech Athletics. He was also awarded the Biletnikoff Award, both his rookie and sophomore season, making him the first player to earn it in their first year along with earning it two years in a row, according to Tech Athletics.
Crabtree garnered just as much success during his sophomore season and the San Fransciso 49ers decided to select him as the No. 10 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, according to Tech Athletics. There, he played for six seasons and appeared in a Super Bowl as well.
Crabtree was also recently inducted in the Texas Tech 2020 Hall of Fame class, according to Tech Athletics.
Tarbox, who played back when Tech was then the Texas Technological College in 1935, will be the seventh man inducted to the Ring of Honor.
A former walk-on football player joined the Red Raider roster and soon played three seasons with Tech between 1936 to 1938, according to Tech Athletics.
On the field, Tarbox set the school’s program record with 11 interceptions in a single season along with 17 total interceptions throughout his collegiate career, according to Tech Athletics.
Once his football tenure came to an end, Tarbox was selected during the NFL Draft to join the then Cleveland Rams in the 18th overall pick. Tarbox never saw the NFL lights as he instead enlisted to serve the United States and fight in World War II, according to Tech Athletics.
A Purple Heart, Silver Star and Air Medal were given to Tarbox for his time fighting for his country but Tarbox was not done there. Tarbox was elected to the Texas House of Representatives and helped establish the Texas Tech School of Law and the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, according to Tech Athletics. After his efforts helping his alum matter, became the president of the Texas Tech Alumni Association. Tarbox died in 1987 from Parkinson’s Disease.
The two men will have their name displayed during halftime for fans today and in the future to see.
