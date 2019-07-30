Former Texas Tech football wide receiver and NFL veteran Michael Crabtree gifted a $100,000 matching gift for a scholarship in his name on Tuesday.
“Texas Tech will always be home to me,” Crabtree said, according to the release. “The game of football has blessed my family, and I couldn’t be prouder to now give back to hopefully make that same type of impact on fellow Red Raiders for years to come.”
Crabtree was Tech’s star wide receiver from 2007-08, where he was named a two-time first team All-American and the first two-time winner of the Biletnikoff Trophy, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Crabtree’s gift, the Michael Crabtree Endowed Scholarship, will annually present a wide receiver with a scholarship.
In his two seasons with the Red Raiders, Crabtree made his mark in the Tech record books as a redshirt freshman, setting the single-season record for receiving yards (1,962), receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (22) in 2007, according to the release. When he left Tech to pursue his career in the NFL, Crabtree was the school’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (41) and receiving yards (3,127). His touchdown record still stands but Jakeem Grant surpassed Crabtree as he left Tech with 3,286 receiving yards.
“When you think of the all-time greats at the wide receiver position in college football, Michael Crabtree immediately jumps to the top of any list,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said, according to the release. “Michael Crabtree’s success as a Red Raider is unmatched, and we couldn’t be more fortunate that he has invested in our football program and the experience of so many future student-athletes with this commitment.”
After leaving Tech, Crabtree has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL.com. In his 10 seasons as a professional wide receiver, Crabtree has played recorded 633 receptions for 7,477 yards, as he averages 11.9 yards per catch and 53.0 yards per game.
Along with his gift for Tech Athletics, Crabtree also established the Crab5 Foundation, according to the release. The foundation was created to benefit inner-city kids with cultural activities, arts, music, sports and academics.
Tech Athletics ultimately received $200,000 for scholarships after a longtime Red Raider supporter, Terry Fuller, asked other fans to support a fundraising goal with the backing of Crabtree to match $100,00 in donations, according to the release.
“The passion and support of our alumni from across the world is nothing short of impressive, Fuller said, according to the release. “This is another reminder that every gift matters, no matter the amount. I’m proud to have joined with so many members to make this scholarship a possibility and invest in the lives of many future Red Raiders.”
Fans who are interested in donating to Tech student-athletes can contact the Red Raider Club at 806-742-1196 or on RedRaiderClub.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.