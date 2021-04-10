The No. 8 Red Raiders snapped their losing streak and handed No. 10 TCU their first conference loss of the season Saturday afternoon with a 6-5 win over the Horned Frogs. Shortstop Cal Conley and RHP Ryan Sublette came up clutch for the Red Raiders in the tightly contested game.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde got his eighth start of the season on Saturday. Heading into the start, he had a 5-1 record, 2.03 ERA, and 0.800 WHIP to go along with his 46 strikeouts in 40.0 innings pitched.
However, Monteverde was coming off of his worst start of the season. The previous weekend, he had allowed six earned runs in only 4.0 innings pitched against Kansas State. The Wildcats handed him his first loss of the season with the win.
Monteverde would oppose TCU’s freshman LHP Austin Krob. Krob, in seven starts, had a 4-0 record and 2.27 ERA heading into the contest.
The Red Raiders scored first.
Junior outfielder Easton Murrell, who batted leadoff for the Red Raiders in the game, tripled down the right field line to start the game for Tech. He would score after sophomore first baseman Cole Stilwell drove him in on an RBI-groundout.
Tech led 1-0 after the first inning.
Neither team would score again until the fourth inning, where both teams’ offenses came alive.
In the top of the inning, TCU’s designated hitter Hunter Wolfe launched a towering grand-slam over the left field fence to give the Horned Frogs a 4-1 advantage.
The Red Raiders responded quickly.
After a HBP scored a run and kept the bases loaded, freshman second baseman Jace Jung brought home the tying run on a two-run single. After Jung’s hit, the game was tied at 4-4.
Stilwell drove in another run on an RBI-single, and just like that, the Red Raiders had reclaimed the lead.
After each team tossed a scoreless fifth inning, the Horned Frogs tied the game up in the sixth inning on an RBI-single.
After Montevrde gave up his fourth earned and fifth total run of the game, he was pulled for junior LHP Derek Bridges.
Monteverde pitched 5.1 innings and threw 101 pitches on the day. He also struck out six batters.
From there, neither team could get much going on offense.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette relieved Bridges after the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Red Raiders had their 2-3-4 hitters step to the plate, but they still could not muster even one base runner.
The game went into extra innings all knotted up at 5-5.
After Sublette threw yet another scoreless frame in the top of the 10th inning, freshman shortstop Cal Conely launched a towering walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the inning to win it for Tech.
“We kind of put last weekend behind us, we know we got to pick ourselves up by chipping at it every day and working hard and having ourselves set up… to do the best we can,” Conley said on the team playing amidst a losing streak.
Sublette got the win, having tossed 4.0 scoreless innings in the game and striking out five.
“When you play with the guys that we got here behind you, it's very comfortable knowing that they'll make plays for you,” Sublette said on pitching in high pressure situations. “And if you hold the door, this lineup is as good as any, so they're gonna put up runs”.
The loss represented TCU’s first conference loss of the season, having been 7-0 prior to Saturday’s game.
The Red Raiders’ record improved to 21-7, and 4-4 in the conference with the win. The Horned Frogs fell to 21-8 overall, and 7-1 in the conference.
The third and final game of the series will be played Sunday at noon.
That game will be streamed on ESPN+.
