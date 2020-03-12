The three-game weekend baseball series between Texas Tech and West Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The Red Raiders and Mountaineers were set to open conference play on Friday, but West Virginia contacted Tech that they would not be traveling to Lubbock around noon on Thursday, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Those who have already purchased tickets will be contacted directly with updated on all postponed events.
