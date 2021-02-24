Concessions play a large part in baseball culture, with the 2021 season in full swing there are a few changes to be aware of this spring.
“The main change this year will be how the food is handled and contactless ordering for people who want to do it that way,” Robert Giovannetti, senior associate athletics director for external operations, said.
Mobile ordering is a big thing that athletics is trying to encourage this season, people can order it and then come just pick it up at the counter, he said.
Giovannetti said one of the biggest factors in aiding social distancing efforts will be the lines marked on the pavement to maintain space as well as plexiglass put up at the counter for the safety of those attending the game and those working.
“Mobile ordering can be done through the Texas Tech Athletics app,” Giovannetti said. “Down on the left side, you’ll see the game day tab and then a section where you can do mobile ordering.”
As for food options, Giovannetti said the options will remain the same at least for the beginning of the season, but later on, they might introduce some new options.
For alcohol, concessions still will be serving beer and wine at all stations as well as separate stands located around the field, he said.
One main perk for attendees is that fan-friendly concession prices will still be in effect. More affordable prices can really enhance the game-day experience, Giovannetti said.
“Of course we want things to run as close to normal as possible, but our main priority is the health and safety for everyone involved,” Giovannetti said.
