In the first quarter of Tech’s game against Kansas State, starting sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman took an illegal hit to his right leg. Bowman was down on the turf for a while and was examined by medical staff.
In his absence, junior quarterback Henry Colombi took the field.
During halftime, Bowman emerged from the locker room with trainers and staff to test his leg out; he took snaps and traditional drop-backs to test his mobility. The sophomore was visibly limping, and after a number of trials, was sent back to the locker room for the remainder of the match.
Immediately following the game, head coach Matt Wells told the media that he had not spoken to team doctors yet, and that Bowman would get X-rays on Sunday to see where he is at. No word has been released so far.
Despite Bowman’s early exit, the reigns were passed in relative fluidity, as Utah St. transfer, Colombi, proved that he could back the Red Raider offense against Kansas State.
On the first drive of his Tech career, Colombi was a 2/3 through the air with 12 yards, and also had a pair of rushes for five yards. However, it was a steady rise moving forward.
“I thought Henry came in and played well,” said Wells. “He threw some balls in some tight windows, made some good decisions, made some really good checks, and scrambled. “
After a first half finding his rhythm, Colombi came out of the gates in the third quarter and lead the Red Raiders on a scoring drive.
The 18-play, 88-yard drive behind Colombi was hoisted by a pair of third down conversions and a fourth down conversion. To top it off, Colombi threw a bullet pass in the back of the end zone to junior wide receiver KeSean Carter for Tech’s first score of the game and the first touchdown of Colombi’s Tech career.
The Red Raiders went on to score on three-straight drives coming out of the halftime locker room behind Colombi, and the backfield burst of sophomore running back Xavier White.
Colombi’s poise in the offense can be credited to the fact he has familiarity within the system. In fact, when he transferred to Tech, he reunited with both coach Wells and offensive coordinator David Yost, who both recruited Colombi and laid the foundation for a system he played in at Utah State.
“Henry has been in this offense for three years now, so he knows it and he’s practiced it since he’s been at Tech," Wells said.
At Utah State, after redshirting his first season, Colombi played in seven games the following year. In those seven games, he had 347 yards of total offense, according to Utah State Athletics. He threw for 239 yards (33/40) and carried the ball 13 times for 108 yards. The next year, he played in six games, throwing for 221 yards (20/29) with two touchdowns and one interception.
In his Red Raider debut, Colombi surpassed his six-game passing yardage total as a redshirt freshman (239) and also his seven-game passing total as a sophomore (221).
Against Kansas State on Saturday, he threw for 244 yards (30-42) with two touchdowns and an interception, according to ESPN.
“This is an offense that I have ran for a few years now, and I’m comfortable with all the calls and all the checks and all the things of that nature.” Colombi said.
Despite the Red Raiders’ loss, Colombi's debut included a 14-point comeback, three straight scoring drives and two touchdown passes.
With Bowman’s future uncertain, the Red Raiders seem to have a formidable replacement in the meantime.
