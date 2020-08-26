Texas Tech Athletics announced Wednesday the confirmation of junior quarterback Henry Colombi’s eligibility for the 2020 football season.
Colombi transferred from Utah State where he made 13 appearances as quarterback and generated 599 yards of total offense, according to Tech Athletics. Colombi’s passing game resulted in 460 passing yards to go along with a .789 completion percentage.
During late July, Colombi decided to attend Tech for the upcoming season.
Colombi officially joined the Red Raiders before preseason camp started and still is actively working out with the team. He will have two years of eligibility left at Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.