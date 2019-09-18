Texas Tech women’s tennis senior Reagan Collins has entered her final year as a Lady Raider. After three years at Tech, the single senior on the team reflects on her time at Tech.
Collins has played for Tech’s women’s tennis team since the 2016-17 season, and the senior also grew up in Lubbock.
“It was really like a small-town vibe (with) also things that a big city has,” Collins said. “It’s really family-oriented because people look out for each other like what you would have in a small city, but you still have opportunities and experiences a big city would have.”
Aside from tennis, Collins will attend Tech’s medical school next year as she is a math major, minoring in both chemistry and Spanish.
“I definitely see myself continuing to be on the tennis court on some aspect, whether it’s just helping out local juniors, maybe coming to some practices and just to stay involved with the team,” Collins said.
Balancing tennis and schoolwork, Collins said the biggest thing she learned while at Tech was how to manage her time effectively.
“In particular just time management and that’s what I think a lot of athletes have mastered and they’re kind of forced to,” Collins said. “Just because of all the practices and workouts we do all day. Then you have classes then you only have a certain amount of time to get your schoolwork done so you really have to manage that well.”
Collins said her mom, Sandy Collins, was a professional tennis player for 17 years. Sandy Collins was ranked top 20 in the world, but only played in senior Grand Slams and U.S. Opens in Reagan Collins’ early childhood, according to WTA Tennis.
Reagan Collins said her mom’s professional career brought her well-known role models from an early age. Billy Jean King, a professional tennis player, was Reagan Collins’ main role model because of what King did for helping females advance on and off of the court, she said.
With the Lady Raiders beginning their 2019-20 season, Reagan Collins said she feels like her teammates are her family as everyone’s cultural background helped them come together as a team and focus on the common goal.
“It’s really like a family, Todd (Petty) strives to make it like that every day,” Reagan Collins said. “He said ‘Your teammates are your sisters, be really inclusive and try to make everyone feel welcome.’ It’s really just a family environment, the culture here is to include everyone.”
Along with the Lady Raiders’ chemistry, Reagan Collins said the coaches have helped the team get better as a whole as the players have bought into the program.
“Buy into the program, the coaches know what they’re doing,” Reagan Collins said. “The strength and conditioning coaches, our physical therapists, everything we have, everyone knows how to make you as successful as you’re going to be and as long as you buy-in, you’re going to be successful.”
The senior said she is looking forward to the Big 12 Tournament and striving to make the NCAA Tournament. Reagan Collins said those two tournaments are fun because it’s the top competition in collegiate athletics, whether the team travels or hosts the tournament.
Reagan Collins and the Lady Raiders will get the chance to participate in the Big 12 Championships in the spring as the tournament is set to be from April 16-19 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
“As an athlete, you really have to mature and grow up quicker just because you have so many responsibilities,” Reagan Collins said. “You’re not here just to do well academically but you need to perform athletically so you have a lot of expectations. Which also make you into a better person, you have to manage everything and try to succeed, not only for yourself but for others on your team.”
