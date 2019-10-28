After having three players advance to the round of 16 on Saturday, the Texas Tech men’s tennis team had one player, freshman Reed Collier, earn a place in the semifinals on Sunday at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Texas Regionals in Waco.
Collier’s first win of the day was a 7-6, 6-4 win over Southern Methodist's Ethan Leon, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The win put the Seabrook native against teammate sophomore Franco Ribero. Ribero won his round 16 match 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 against Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins.
Ribero took the first set 6-3, but Collier came back to win the next two sets 6-3, 7-5, according to the release. Collier will take on A&M’s Valentin Vacherot at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday. Junior Ilgiz Valiev dropped his round of 16 match against Vacherot, 6-3, 6-4, according to the release.
No. 2 ranked redshirt senior Bjorn Thomson and senior Parker Wynn won their quarterfinal round 8-4 against ACU’s Jackson Fine and Jonathan Sheehy, according to the release. However, the pair lost the semifinal round 7-6, 6-4 to Baylor’s Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto.
Senior Jackson Cobb and Valiev lost their quarterfinal round 8-6 to Texas’ Yuya Ito and Christian Sigsgaard, according to the release.
The final day of the ITA Texas Regionals will be on Monday.
