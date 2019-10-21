Texas Tech football’s senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III was selected as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award on Monday.
The Jim Thorpe Award is annually given to the top defensive back in the nation, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Coleman was named one of 14 semifinalists as he leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with six interceptions this season.
This season, Coleman has had two games with multiple interceptions as he picked two passes off in Tech’s game against both Arizona and Oklahoma State, according to the release. He also recorded interceptions against Baylor and Oklahoma.
Along with his interception total, Coleman has recorded 41 tackles to rank second on the team in the category, according to Tech Athletics. Coleman has also recorded two pass breakups this season.
For his efforts on defense, starting all seven games this season at safety, Coleman was named a Midseason All-American by the Associated Press, The Athletics, ESPN and Sporting news, according to the release.
Coleman will find out if he is named one of three finalists by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame later in the season, according to the release. The winner of the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award on Dec. 12 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
