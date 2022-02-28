Texas Tech junior designated hitter Ty Coleman has been named both Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the week, according to Tech Athletics. Oklahoma left-handed pitcher Chazz Martinez took home Pitcher of the Week honors.
The fourth-year player from Midland hit 8-17 with 11 RBIs across four games last week, including a two-home run game in the final game of the Kent State series to lead the Red Raiders to their fourth consecutive victory.
According to Tech Athletics, Coleman leads Tech in many offensive categories this season, including batting average and slugging percentage, hitting .346 and .654 respectively.
Since transferring to Tech after three seasons at Texas A&M in late June, Coleman has mostly rotated between the third and fourth spot in the lineup and even led off for the Red Raiders against No. 15 Arizona on Feb. 20.
“Ty’s a really mature hitter, he’s always hit with men in scoring position,” Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said after Coleman’s four-RBI performance against Dallas Baptist University in their home opener. “You kind of know what you’re getting with Ty everyday as far as at-bats go.”
The Red Raiders are off to a 4-2 start this season, ticking up to No. 19 in this week’s D1Baseball Top 25 after an undefeated home stand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.