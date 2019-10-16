Two Texas Tech football players were named to The Athletic’s Midseason All-America teams on Tuesday.
Senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III was named to The Athletic’s Midseason All-American first team, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Coleman leads the nation with six interceptions in six games this season.
Coleman has recorded multiple interceptions in two games this season as he picked off two passes against Arizona and Oklahoma State, according to the release. The senior also recorded an interception against Oklahoma and Baylor.
With six interceptions, Coleman is the only player from Tech to pick off six passes in the first six games of the season dating back to 2000, according to the release. As the Red Raiders are halfway through their season, Coleman ranks seventh in single-season interceptions and is tied for 10th in career interceptions with nine.
Along with Coleman, senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks was honored by The Athletic as he made the Midseason All-American second team, according to the release.
In the FBS, Brooks is ranked third with 11.3 tackles per game, fifth with 1.9 tackles for loss per game and 14th with 36 tackles this season, according to the release. His tackles for loss and total tackles per game rank him second among Power Five teams.
At the pace Brooks is at, the senior linebacker could make his way into the Tech career record book for tackles as he is two tackles away from tied 10th all-time, according to the release. In his career at Tech, Brooks has recorded 327 tackles as he leads the conference with 68 this season.
Coleman and Brooks will join the rest of the Red Raiders on Saturday as Tech is set to play its homecoming game against Iowa State at 11 a.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FOX Sports 1 for fans who cannot make it to the game.
