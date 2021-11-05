Setter Alex Kirby has reached statistical milestones throughout her leadership-filled senior season while with Texas Tech volleyball.
Kirby, the three-year starter, reached 2,000 career assists during the Red Raiders’ victory over No. 9 Baylor on Oct. 1, according to Tech Athletics.
Kirby said reaching the milestone was a point to reflect on her career at Tech.
“It was a time of reflection to look at how much I’ve done in these past four years,” Kirby said. “My sophomore year I had a stress fracture, and last year was COVID and it felt like I barely played. Finally getting a good senior year, it was just like, ‘Wow. Through all those things, I made it.’”
Head coach Tony Graystone said he was excited for Kirby to reach the milestone and he believed it was only a matter of time.
“She’s been a starter for three seasons, it was a matter of time more than anything. There’s been no question about her being our number one setter for a long time,” Graystone said. “I’m always happy for her when she does these kinds of things. I think she’s been generally overlooked throughout the years.”
Kirby is currently third in the Big 12 in assists with 740, only trailing Oklahoma freshman setter Peyton Dunn and Kansas State junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi, according to Big 12 Sports.
“I didn’t know that, wow, that’s cool,” Kirby said. “We have so much talent this year. I am second in assists but also, we have some good hitters on the team. I owe it to them; they’re making me look good.”
Junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer, the transfer from Missouri, has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on two different occasions this season, according to Big 12 Sports. Sauer is leading the Red Raiders in kills with 260.
Sauer said Kirby is driving a lot of her success in her first season in Lubbock.
“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Kirby, she really gets me going. She’s the one that looks me in the face and says, ‘I’m going to get you the ball.’” Sauer said. “I believe that setter-hitter relationship is really important.”
Kirby echoed that sentiment and said the setter-hitter chemistry is extremely important and good with this team.
“I think that setter-hitter connection is so big. I know they’re going to put the ball down, and they trust me to give them a good ball,” Kirby said. They’re so good, it is so fun to see what they can do. I love setting for them.”
Dugan said Kirby is an excellent leader for the team and again echoed the feeling of an excellent setter-hitter connection between the pair.
“She is definitely a special player to play with. You want to do everything for her and she leads us so well. She cheers us on and is the best encourager,” Dugan said. “She’s amazing, she really is.”
