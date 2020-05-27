After spending his senior season at Texas Tech, forward Chris Clarke has entered his name in the NBA Draft pool in hopes of beginning his professional basketball career.
As a Red Raider, Clarke averaged a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game and grabbed 199 on the season, 58 more than the next-highest individual, according to NCAA Statistics. On the offensive end, Clarke’s passing ability was vital to the fluidity of the Tech offense, as he also led the team with 4.6 assists per game.
After spending his first three collegiate years at Virginia Tech, Clarke entered the portal and came to Texas Tech as a graduate transfer. Clarke had a bright entry into the Tech program, notching a number of awards including Big 12 preseason newcomer of the year and Big 12 newcomer of the week.
Clarke is the second Red Raider from the 2019-2020 roster to declare for the NBA Draft and the third to look forward to a professional career, as freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey said he would be entering his name just over a month prior and Davide Moretti agreed to a professional basketball deal in Italy.
Although Clarke is not mentioned in the ESPN mock draft, several draft websites have Clarke listed and analyzed in the same fashion.
“Clarke is a big, strong guard who has a ton of versatility.” According to NBAdraftroom, “Clarke Can run the point, rebound well and can guard 3 positions.”
The same source has Clarke projected to be a bubble pick or a late second round option.
The official 2020 NBA Draft will be hosted at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, June 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.