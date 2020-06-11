Texas Tech pitcher Bryce Bonnin took the next step in his baseball career after being selected in the third round with the No. 84 overall pick by the Cincinnati Reds.
The Webster native was a four-year letter winner at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu. In 2017, Bonnin was a 26th round, No. 795 overall pick in the Major League Baseball First-Year Players Draft. Bonnin was ranked No. 104 in the nation and No. 9 in the state of Texas by Perfect Game as a high school player. He was also named All-District and First Team All-Houston after his junior season of baseball, where he hit .355 with 25 runs scored and 32 RBI’s.
Prior to transferring to Tech, Bonnin attended Arkansas, where he appeared in 11 games and ranked third among Arkansas freshmen with a 4.26 ERA. During the 2018 season, he struck out 16 batters in 19 innings pitched.
In 2019, the right-handed pitcher transferred to Tech, where he started 13 games, according to Tech athletics. Bonnin posted a 7-1 record with a 4.08 ERA. He also had 65 strikeouts in 64.0 innings pitched with opponents hitting .223 off of him.
Bonnin was named to the 2019 All-Lubbock Regional Team and was one of seven Red Raider pitchers to achieve two wins in the NCAA tournament, matching the school record, according to Tech Athletics.
In the College World Series against Florida State, Bonnin allowed one run in five innings and struck out seven batters. In the NCAA Tournament, he had a 2-0 record in three starts, best among the team's starters, and recorded a second-best 1.65 ERA on the team.
In conference play, Bonnin started in three of the four games he appeared in. During his outings, he went 2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and struck out 20 batters in 17.0 frames, according to Tech Athletics. As the season progressed, Bonnin became more in tune with the rotation and finally became integral to the team’s success against Oklahoma, where he earned his first Big 12 win. Bonnin helped claim the Big 12 title against TCU, where he pitched five innings and struck out the first six batters in a row for the first time since Steven Gingery waived five in 2017.
Against ranked opponents, Bonnin made four starts and had a 1.29 ERA while striking out 28 batters in 21 innings. He allowed three earned runs on 15 hits while holding opponents to .203 batting, per Tech Athletics.
During a shortened, four-game season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Bonnin made four appearances and went 2-0 while striking out 27 batters. He ended the stretch with a 7.36 ERA, according to NCAA Statistics.
On June 11, Bonnin was selected by the Cincinnati Reds.
