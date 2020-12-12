The No. 17 Red Raiders have opened their season 5-1 through their early season non-conference slate.
Tech now prepares for their final non-conference game before taking on Kansas in Lubbock on Dec. 17.
The Red Raiders will make their second trip to the Metroplex this season to face Texas A&M - Corpus Christi in Frisco on Saturday.
The Islanders are currently 1-5 on their season, with their singular victory coming against Texas A&M – International.
Tech will be looking to regain some offensive synergy after scoring just 51 points against Abilene Christian on Wednesday. The Red Raiders had not scored 51 or less points since Feb. 25, 2019 against Oklahoma.
The game also holds a significance for head coach Chris Beard.
Beard, who is in his fifth season as head coach, could secure his 100th win as the program’s leader on Saturday.
After spending over 10 seasons with the team as an associate head coach, Beard returned to Lubbock in 2016 to become the program’s head coach.
Since his hiring, Beard has amassed a record of 99-67. Beard has also led the team to an Elite Eight, Big 12 Championship and National Championship appearance.
But as a coach who preaches focusing on one day at a time, Beard is likely focused on simply getting a win over his opponent. A high-scoring performance from junior guard Mac McClung would help him do so.
McClung is averaging 15.7 points per game this season, which leads the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have also seen consistent production from junior guard Kyler Edwards. Edwards is currently averaging 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Saturday’s game against the Islanders will be broadcasted on Texas Tech TV and can be listened to on Double T 97.3 FM.
