On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby publicly reprimanded Tech head coach Chris Beard for his ejection on Tuesday night against West Virginia. Beard received a double technical with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game after he fervently argued with the officials.
“Coach Beard’s conduct was inconsistent with sportsmanship expectations in the Big 12 Conference,” Bowlsby said in a release distributed by the conference. “He is being issued a public reprimand, and put on notice that any future sportsmanship violations may lead to a more severe penalty.”
Beard has not been fined or suspended for the event and is expected to coach his team in their next game against TCU on Monday, Feb. 15.
