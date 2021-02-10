With 24 seconds remaining in Tuesday night’s game between Texas Tech and West Virginia, Mountaineers guard Miles McBride dove onto the floor for a loose ball. From there, it appeared he had called a timeout. Instead, the officials called a game-changing foul on Tech.
“From my point of view, the West Virginia player was calling for a timeout on the floor,” Beard said after the game. “I could see it and hear where I was standing.
“If that call is made, then we’ve got a chance to set up our press and still have a chance to play the game. That call sent a 90 percent free-throw shooter to the line and is gonna separate the game to a three-possession game.”
The call appeared to infuriate Beard, who broke out into an animated demonstration against the officials. Beard was yelling, shaking his fist and at one point got onto the floor to demonstrate the previous play.
The sequence led to him being ejected, the first time he had been thrown out of a game as head coach at Tech.
“I’ve been in this league five years, I don’t think I’ve ever gotten a technical,” Beard said on the call in the post game media availability. “That’s not my deal.”
The foul that led to Beard’s ejection was one of many calls in the game that caused the home crowd at the United Supermarkets Arena, to become audibly frustrated. It was a night of frequent whistles, especially against Tech.
The Red Raiders committed 27 personal fouls in their game against West Virginia on Tuesday, the most Tech had been called for all season, according to Sports Reference.
These fouls led to 39 free-throw attempts by the Mountaineers, the most an opponent has shot against Tech since Jan. 29, 2020, when West Virginia had 41 attempts, according to Sports Reference.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders only drew 20 fouls and shot 20 free-throws. Despite the large disparity in calls, Beard reaffirmed his confidence in the officials.
“These guys are the best of the best,” Beard said after the game. “These three guys out there tonight, not only do I like, I respect and trust them.”
Tech went on to fall to West Virginia 82-71, and the Red Raiders will now enter the final, five-game stretch of Big 12 conference play for the year.
But in the loss, Beard found more than just a game in his team’s efforts.
“In college basketball, sometimes you have to fight for your players, and that was my decision tonight to do that,” he said.
Tech will now look forward to the 7 p.m., Feb. 15 matchup against TCU on the road at Schollmaier Arena.
Log In
