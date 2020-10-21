On Wednesday, the Big 12 conference released a flurry of preseason women’s basketball awards. The conference recognized two players from the Lady Raider basketball program who earned preseason nods: junior guard Chrislyn Carr and senior guard Vivian Gray.
This is Carr’s second season in a row being named All-Big 12 honorable mention, according to Tech Athletics. Carr has been the instrumental point guard for the Lady Raiders over her last two seasons of play.
As a sophomore, Carr started in 28 of 29 games for Tech, according to Tech Athletics. As the point guard, Carr was called upon to distribute the ball to a high-scoring offensive roster, and in turn, averaged five assists per game, which ranked second in the Big 12.
On the scoring end, Carr was the second-leading scorer for the Lady Raiders, averaging 13.0 points per game.
The Davenport, Iowa, native will look to remain consistent for Tech entering her third season for the Lady Raiders in a similar role.
The newest addition to Tech’s women’s basketball team, Gray, earned her second consecutive Preseason All-Big 12 Team honor on Wednesday. She is one of 10 players on the list, according to Tech Athletics.
Gray is coming off of a solid season at Oklahoma State where she averaged 19.3 points per game, which ranked second in the conference, according to Tech Athletics. Her performance on the court over the last two seasons has also earned her All-America listings and unanimous All-Big 12 as well.
As one of the premier scorers in the conference, Gray is looking to carry momentum from an already illustrious collegiate career into her final tenure as a Lady Raider.
