On Wednesday, two members of the Texas Tech football team were added to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List in sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson and sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman.
The award is annually given to the top FBS offensive player in the nation. The award, however, requires that the nominee be born in Texas, have played at a Texas-based D1 or junior college or have graduated from a Texas high school.
Bowman is looking to bounce back for his 2020 campaign after spending the majority of his 2019 season sidelined due to injury. Prior to injury, Bowman completed 101-of-154 passes for 1,020 yards to go along with six touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics.
This is the latest of three preseason watch list awards for Bowman, who also received honors as part of the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
Thompson is also looking to have a strong sophomore campaign after being Tech’s leading rusher as a redshirt freshman, according to Tech Athletics. He became the eighth Tech football player to lead the team in rushing as a rookie.
During his freshman year, Thompson scored 12 times while tallying 765 total rushing yards, according to ESPN.
This is Thompson’s second preseason watch list award, as he was also named to the Doak Walker Award watch list.
Overall, Tech is one of two programs across the Big 12 to have more than one player recognized for the award.
Semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will be announced in November, and then trimmed to five finalists in December. The winner of the award will be decided by commentators, fans, journalists and previous winners at the end of the 2020 football season.
