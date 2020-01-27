The No. 15 Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in overtime on Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena. Following their win, head coach for Kentucky John Calipari praised the Red Raiders’ fan base and the atmosphere they created during the game.
“(The environment) was great. We drove by the tents last night, I wanted (the team) to see that they bring out the best people. Here they come,” Calipari said. “Let me say this, I’ve been all different kinds of arenas, this was a classy crowd. I’ve been to arenas where I didn’t want to take my team back, it’s disgusting. Why should I do that and help another program if you gotta walk in, and it’s just disgusting.”
There were 14,763 fans in attendance for the game, according to Tech athletics, with only a few wearing Kentucky blue.
Kentucky’s junior big-man and leading scorer Nick Richards found himself exchanging words with the Tech crowd at different points in the game.
“It was just the heat of the moment I guess,” Richards said. “I noticed every time I came in the game, they booed me, so it was just fun to have that kind of interaction with them on the basketball court.”
Richards was a large part of the win recording 25 points and 14 rebounds which is why he was subject to the heckling from Tech fans.
Kentucky’s sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday’s win, also commented on the crowd and the factor it played in the game.
“I think it’s a credit to our coaches,” Quickley said. “Our whole week has been preparing for this game. Really tough drill, just little things like that for when times get tough in the game you won’t let go or give up. It’s a really tough place to play. You’ve got 16,000 people rooting against you, booing, calling you all types of stuff sometimes that can actually be a little bit distracting.”
Richards again talked about the crowd and said it was one of the best environments he’s seen.
“It was one of the best atmospheres I’ve played in,” Richards said. “Loud, everybody rooting against you, it’s just a fun environment to play in.”
Coach Calipari continued on his praise for the Red Raider fan base.
“That was a classy crowd. They were all over it for their team, they didn’t care about us, that’s how our crowd is,” Calipari said. “That’s the way this should be, and this is a great place. I see they’re building a practice facility, this is an unbelievable arena, the job that Chris (Beard) has done. They play different. (Beard) bought in and got kids to buy in and the way they play is really hard to play against. This was a terrific win, and you’re right we get a lot of these (type of games) but this was kinda unique and special.”
Following the loss, the Red Raiders will play No. 14 West Virginia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in United Supermarkets Arena. This will be the second time they face the Mountaineers this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.